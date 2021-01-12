Saint Joseph Health System annual House Raffle hits the road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System’s annual House Raffle is hitting the road this year.

The raffle winner will receive the “freedom of the open road” in the form of a 2021 Thor Delano 24FB motor coach valued at over $163,000.

Sales start on March 23 and continue until all 4,500 tickets are sold, or until May 28.

Tickets cost $150.

The drawing will take place on June 18.

And if you don’t win the RV, you could still win one of 44 other prizes in the raffle.

For more information on the raffle, click here.

