LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a man died in a semi crash.

It happened last night on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County.

Troopers found the semi in a ditch.

The driver, 53-year-old Richard Shields, died on scene.

Police say Shields may have experienced a medical emergency while driving.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.