Neighbors react to Granger apartment fire at Summer Place

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire at Summer Place that broke out early Sunday morning. Fire crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the Granger apartment complex, according to Assistant Chief David Ray, of the Mishawaka Fire Department.

Ray said the fire began in a first-story apartment and spread to the attic by the time crews arrived. 36 units suffered damage from smoke, flames, or water. At least 35 people were affected and are receiving help from the American Red Cross. No one reported injuries.

“I’m glad somebody was aware because it could have spread a little further,” commented Tina Massey, a Summer Place resident whose apartment was not damaged.

Massey’s neighbor, Jordan Moring, was visiting family in Ft. Wayne on Sunday when she saw a social media picture of the fire. Her apartment didn’t catch fire either.

“But seeing the aftermath and seeing the boards up on the doors, my heart just sank because I don’t know what those people are going through,” she said.

Summer Place is collecting clothing and shoe donations for affected residents. Anyone wishing to donate can place items in the bin outside the leasing office. Summer Place is located at 825 Summer Place Lane in Granger.

