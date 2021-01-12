Neighbors helping neighbors: How you can help victims of Granger apartment fire

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A pine tree separated Heather Clark-Grebarek and an apartment building destroyed by a Sunday morning fire in Granger.

“I went out to see a plethora of fire trucks and ambulances - people standing outside, and the smoke, and some of the flames at that point,” recalled Clark-Grebarek.

Mishawaka Fire Department confirms 35 people across 16 units were displaced by a fire at Summer Place apartment complex. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Sunday blaze reportedly was the third fire at Summer Place in the last five years, according to fire officials.

Seeing the aftermath - strewn about personal items, including a young girl’s shoe - resonated with Heather and riled her to take action.

“It made feel like I need to help. I need to help in a big way,” she said. “This was really close to home, literally, for me. And I know there are others out there that want to help, and we just have to all come together as a community.”

While the Summer Place leasing office already has a donation box for shoes and clothing, Clark-Grebarek hopes to fill in the gaps for other needs.

Help for fire victims, how you can help:

-Anyone affected by the fire can contact Heather via Facebook and specify clothing sizes, dishes, silverware, personal items, etc. that are needed.

-Likewise, the public can contact Heather via Facebook and inform her what they can contribute.

-Heather also is asking anyone with a storage area where items can be distributed to the victims (preferably near Summer Place apartments) to contact her, as well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.