Advertisement

Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned.

Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution told the AP on Tuesday that the attorney general’s office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The AP could not determine the nature of the charges against Snyder, former health department director Nick Lyon and others who were in the Snyder administration. The attorney general’s office declined to comment on details of the ongoing investigation. Spokeswoman Courtney Covington Watkins said investigators were “working diligently” and “will share more as soon as we’re in a position to do so.”

Snyder’s attorney didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Snyder, a Republican who has been out of office for two years, was governor when state-appointed managers in Flint switched the city’s water to the Flint River in 2014 as a cost-saving step while a pipeline was being built to Lake Huron. The water, however, was not treated to reduce corrosion — a disastrous decision affirmed by state regulators that caused lead to leach from old pipes and spoil the distribution system used by nearly 100,000 residents.

The disaster made Flint a nationwide symbol of governmental mismanagement, with residents lining up for bottled water and parents fearing that their children had suffered permanent harm. The crisis was highlighted by some as an example of environmental injustice and racism.

At the same time, bacteria in the water was blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires’. Legionella bacteria can emerge through misting and cooling systems, triggering a severe form of pneumonia, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Authorities counted at least 90 cases in Genesee County, including 12 deaths.

The outbreak was announced by Snyder and Lyon in January 2016, although Lyon conceded that he knew that cases were being reported many months earlier.

In 2018, Lyon was ordered to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges after a special prosecutor accused him of failing to timely inform the public about the outbreak. His attorneys argued there was not enough solid information to share earlier with the public.

By June 2019, the entire Flint water investigation was turned upside down. Prosecutors working under a new attorney general, Dana Nessel, dismissed the case against Lyon as well as charges against seven more people and said the probe would start anew.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
SUV crashes into parked van in South Bend
Stolen SUV crashes in South Bend after fleeing State Police
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Statewide, 2,484 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,686 more cases Wednesday
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana governor proposes small funding boost for schools
Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area opened for the season at the end of December, and 16...
Many are enjoying winter at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboarding Area
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan GOP Rep. Upton backs Trump impeachment