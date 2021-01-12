Advertisement

Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years

Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history due to months without a winner of the big prize.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history due to months without a winner of the big prize.

The Mega Millions $625 million jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Mega Millions officials increased the jackpot estimate at midday Tuesday.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $458.8 million for Mega Millions and $411.4 million for Powerball.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Bittersweet Road temporarily closed between McKinley and Day
Wintertime is no time to let your guard down where porch pirates are concerned.
Holiday shopping is finished, but porch pirates are still at work
Monday was a trial run for the new clinic operated by the county.
New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in St. Joseph County

Latest News

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the current minority leader, is in position to be majority leader...
Schumer calls for speedy confirmation of Biden Cabinet picks
Statewide, 2,515 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 88 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,191 more cases Tuesday
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement