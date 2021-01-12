Advertisement

Medical Moment: How to prevent an amputation

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you have diabetes, don’t leave your wounds unchecked!

We have some ways to keep your feet fit, form, and in function, in today’s Medical Moment.

There are more than 34 million Americans dealing with diabetes.

Over time, high blood sugar will cause nerve damage in their feet, and without care, ulcers could form, and never heal.

More than 80 percent of amputations begin as ulcers, but as Martie Salt reports, with simple daily changes, this is preventable.

Also, be cautious of extreme temperatures.

In the heat, avoid violent burns by putting sunscreen on your feet and wearing shoes outside and at the beach.

In the cold, wear thick socks and shoes, and keep your feet away from heaters, heading pads, and open fires.

