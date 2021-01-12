Advertisement

Justices say women must obtain abortion pill in person

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor’s office, hospital or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, though similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency.

Eight days before President Donald Trump leaves office, the justices on Tuesday granted a Trump administration appeal to be able to enforce a long-standing rule on getting the abortion pill, mifepristone.

The pill need not be taken in the presence of medical professionals. The new administration could put the in-person requirement on hold during the public health emergency after Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

The court split 6-3, with the liberal justices in dissent.

Michigan GOP Rep. Upton backs Trump impeachment