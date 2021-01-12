Indianapolis to use $13M from city coffers for virus relief

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis will tap nearly $13 million in city funds to provide rental assistance, housing for the homeless and other pandemic relief efforts intended to aid vulnerable residents.

The Indianapolis City-County Council voted 23-0 Monday night to direct $12.9 million from the city’s general fund to the relief efforts while city officials await possible additional federal funding.

Indiana’s capital has already spent the $168 million it received last year under the $1.8 trillion CARES Act approved last March by Congress.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says the city’s allocation “will help extend existing programs and serve as a bridge until we receive additional federal funds.”

