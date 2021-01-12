Indiana reports 88 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,191 more cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 88 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,191 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 15.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,515 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,731 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 570,477 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 3,726 new cases were reported. 2,537 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 69 more coronavirus deaths and 6,199 new cases were reported. 2,769 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 7,344 new cases were reported. 2,812 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 6,214 new cases were reported. 2,782 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 26,066 (+105) cases and 393 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 23,687 (+32) cases and 334 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,411 (+45) cases and 152 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,669 (+38) cases and 75 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,817 (+14) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,204 (+6) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,677 (+4) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,551 (+8) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 925 (+4) cases and 35 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.