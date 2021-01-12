Indiana, Michigan rank bottom third in vaccine administration in U.S., CDC data shows

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just 12 days removed from the new year, the CDC’s goal to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2020 still stands way short of expectations in 2021.

As of Monday morning, only nine million people have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the U.S.

States who have done well, North Dakota, South Dakota, and West Virginia who round out the top three in the U.S. with more than 60 percent of vaccines administered.

Down the list who rank in the bottom third in the country, Indiana at 30, and Michigan at 41—who’s ninth worst in the country—with 35 percent and 29 percent administered respectively.

St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says the lack of vaccine supply is partially to blame for Indiana’s slow start.

“We’re not withholding anything at the local level but there have been remarks that the state and federal level, they have been holding back those second doses to ensure the same manufacturer is available when it’s time for your second dose,” Fox says.

As for Michigan, Berrien County Health Department’s Gillian Conrad says clinic availability, along with supply, has also been a challenge.

“The logistics of providing mass vaccination clinics for our community, we’re talking about tens of thousands of people, has been difficult,” Conrad says.

With each state having the ability to control who can receive the vaccine, Fox says that too has contributed to a statewide low administration rate when compared to other states.

“They haven’t thrown the gates wide open because a certain amount of vaccines have been shifted to the long-term care facilities,” Fox says.

Vaccines have also been shifted to those who are being prioritized to receive the vaccine. And although the numbers are not in Michigan’s favor, Conrad says her focus remains not on being first, but on working together towards the common goal of immunity.

“It’s not a contest to see which state is going to vaccinate the most people first, it’s more important that we are working together as a nation to ensure that our entire population in this country can be vaccinated and we can reach levels of heard immunity to end this pandemic,” Conrad says.

Fox says the Indiana State Department of Health will be increasing their allotted vaccine count from 800 to 1200 per week in two weeks.

As for Conrad, she says the number of doses Berrien County receives each week and when has been inconsistent, but hopes more regularly shipments become available soon.

