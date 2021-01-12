Advertisement

Ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing says winter like throwing on a pair of skates and hitting the ice.

You can do just that at NIBCO Water and Ice Park in Elkhart.

The rink was one of the first of its kind in the country when it was built, with a winding trail creating a natural environment while skating.

COVID-19 precautions are in place at the park, with masks and social distancing required.

“People can come in and we’ve got some great snacks and they’re able to get on the ice and we have some really good music most nights,” said Jamison Czarnecki, the park superintendent for Elkhart. “So, it becomes a lot of fun for people in the winter.”

NIBCO Water and Ice Park is open Thursday - Sunday.

Admission is $5 per person, which includes skates.  Kids two and under are free.

For more information, click here.

