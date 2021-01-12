Health experts in Elkhart County answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - To help answer questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, several health experts in Elkhart County met Monday evening for a panel hosted by ACT Nappanee Wakarusa.

“If I were to get the shot, a vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna, will I test positive for COVID? The answer is no,” Former Ohio State College of Medicine Professor Jep Hostetler said.

One speaker who recently received her second dose of the vaccine shared what her experience was like.

“I had a very, very good experience. I would do it again in a heartbeat, like I said. I would highly, highly recommend that, once you’re eligible, when you’re able to get it, I would jump on it and get this vaccine,” Elkhart General Hospital Nurse Practitioner Jackie Hostetter said.

While she experienced a few minor side effects from the vaccine, Hostetter says getting either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccination is worth it.

“The data has shown to be very safe and effective. The chance of a serious side effect or allergic reaction has been shown to be super, super low,” Hostetter said.

“They are about as similar as two vaccines could be, and I would feel very comfortable getting either one of the vaccines, and the choice should really be guided by which one you have that is available,” Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Nafziger said.

Dr. Nafziger says there are a number of factors that may be causing the delays we are seeing in vaccine distribution.

“There are lots of different reasons for why it has been as slow as it has been, but a lot of relates to a lack of funding and lack of healthcare workers,” Dr. Nafziger said.

Despite more people receiving the vaccine, the panelists say this doesn’t mean people should stop taking safety precautions against COVID-19.

If you want to watch the full panel discussion, organizers say it will be posted on the ACT Nappanee Wakarusa YouTube page in a few days.

