Harsh wind chill early Tuesday morning

TODAY:

Another chilly start. Wake-up temperatures in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens! A strong breeze early with continued winds from the southwest this afternoon. Highs reach the mid 30s. A dry, cloudy day.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW:

Slightly warmer and more pleasant. Highs in the upper 20s. Dry conditions with cloudy skies.

