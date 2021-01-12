Advertisement

Harsh wind chill early Tuesday morning

Wake-up temperatures in the 20s feel like the teens
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TODAY:

Another chilly start. Wake-up temperatures in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens! A strong breeze early with continued winds from the southwest this afternoon. Highs reach the mid 30s. A dry, cloudy day.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW:

Slightly warmer and more pleasant. Highs in the upper 20s. Dry conditions with cloudy skies.

