Former Domer Aaron Taylor to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame
Taylor is the 48th Notre Dame football player to join this prestigious group. The last Domer to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame was Rocket Ismail in 2019.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the best offensive lineman in Notre Dame history, Aaron Taylor, has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021. He played a huge role in the success of the Lou Holtz era in the early 1990s.
Taylor shared his excitement of the news on social media.
The former Notre Dame captain was a consensus All-American for the Irish in 1992. He topped that in 1993 becoming a unanimous All-American.
Taylor took home the Lombardi Award in 1993, which is given to the nation’s best player, and was named the College Interior Lineman of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.
Over his four-year tenure in South Bend from 1990 to 1993, the Irish went 40-8-1 overall. Taylor went on to be a first round pick for the Green Bay Packers in 1994 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 1997.
Taylor will be inducted on December 7, along with the Class of 2020. The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
