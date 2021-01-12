Former Domer Aaron Taylor to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the best offensive lineman in Notre Dame history, Aaron Taylor, has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021. He played a huge role in the success of the Lou Holtz era in the early 1990s.

Taylor shared his excitement of the news on social media.

Beyond grateful for this incredible honor & recognition. I started reflecting / writing down the names of every single person I could think of that played a role and helped this moment happen, and there are well over 100 and counting. #IamBecauseOfUs https://t.co/Qo1BuopLbP — Aaron Taylor (@AaronTaylorCFB) January 11, 2021

The former Notre Dame captain was a consensus All-American for the Irish in 1992. He topped that in 1993 becoming a unanimous All-American.

Taylor took home the Lombardi Award in 1993, which is given to the nation’s best player, and was named the College Interior Lineman of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.

Over his four-year tenure in South Bend from 1990 to 1993, the Irish went 40-8-1 overall. Taylor went on to be a first round pick for the Green Bay Packers in 1994 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 1997.

Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.



✅ Team Captain

✅ Unanimous All-American

✅ NFL First-Round Draft Pick

✅ College Football Hall of Fame



You continue to set the standard for a Notre Dame man. #GraduatingChampions https://t.co/Nm24mtmH6g pic.twitter.com/1wgoI4kr9F — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) January 11, 2021

Taylor is the 48th Notre Dame football player to join this prestigious group. The last Domer to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame was Rocket Ismail in 2019.

Taylor will be inducted on December 7, along with the Class of 2020. The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

