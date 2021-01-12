Advertisement

Enbridge rejects Michigan’s demand to shut down oil pipeline

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Enbridge says it will defy Michigan’s demand to shut down an oil pipeline that runs through a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November moved to revoke a 1953 state easement that allowed Enbridge’s Line 5 to be placed along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

The Democratic governor said the company had violated the terms and put Lake Michigan and Lake Huron at risk.

In a letter Tuesday, officials with the Calgary, Alberta-based company said the issues that Whitmer raised have been fixed and the pipeline meets the easement requirements.

Line 5 runs between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario, traversing parts of northern Michigan and Wisconsin.

