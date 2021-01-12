Advertisement

Edwardsburg volleyball team playing in state quarterfinals

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - For the first time in 28 years, the Edwardsburg High School volleyball team is headed to quarterfinals tonight.

The game is taking place at Three Rivers High School.

The Eddies will play the number one team in the state...Grand Rapids Christian.

The community and Edwardsburg Fire Department sent them off earlier today for a victory.

“They’ve had an amazing season. They’ve had to face a lot of uncertainty with everything going on with COVID, everything had to be put on hold, which was scary but we are testing three times a week. We are very excited that we are going to have a win tonight,” said parent Becky Overmyer.

If they win tonight, they will head to semifinals on Thursday in Battle Creek.

