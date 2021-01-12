Advertisement

Dowagiac woman charged for boyfriend’s murder being held without bond

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) -A woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in Dowagiac and then covering up his death is being held without bond.

39-year-old Deidra Tomlin will remain behind bars after Judge Stacy Rentfrow ruled she is held without bond.

The judge said Tomlin already posted bail for a criminal recklessness charge she had in Indiana when her boyfriend was killed.

Tomlin is charged with murdering her 43-year old boyfriend on Jan 4th and then trying to dispose of the body in a curbside dumpster that never made it out of the victim’s apartment.

She also faces six other charges.

The other suspect 41-year-old Jaime Loriot is being held on $150,000 bond for her role in covering up the death.

She faces three charges.

Her bail increased Wed. after originally being posted at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
SUV crashes into parked van in South Bend
Stolen SUV crashes in South Bend after fleeing State Police
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Statewide, 2,484 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,686 more cases Wednesday
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana governor proposes small funding boost for schools
Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area opened for the season at the end of December, and 16...
Many are enjoying winter at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboarding Area
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan GOP Rep. Upton backs Trump impeachment