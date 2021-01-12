Dowagiac woman charged for boyfriend’s murder being held without bond

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) -A woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in Dowagiac and then covering up his death is being held without bond.

39-year-old Deidra Tomlin will remain behind bars after Judge Stacy Rentfrow ruled she is held without bond.

The judge said Tomlin already posted bail for a criminal recklessness charge she had in Indiana when her boyfriend was killed.

Tomlin is charged with murdering her 43-year old boyfriend on Jan 4th and then trying to dispose of the body in a curbside dumpster that never made it out of the victim’s apartment.

She also faces six other charges.

The other suspect 41-year-old Jaime Loriot is being held on $150,000 bond for her role in covering up the death.

She faces three charges.

Her bail increased Wed. after originally being posted at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.