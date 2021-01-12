Advertisement

Culver Academy hopes to participate in next week’s virtual inauguration

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a special day at Culver Academies. Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes continue preparing for the virtual Presidential Inaugural Parade on January 20th for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Preparations began in October and now students are awaiting the chance to participate in this year’s virtual parade.

“This could be the 18th inauguration we could be apart of,” said Squad Commander Graham.

Jacob and his twin brothers Matthew and William are hoping to make their hometown of Granger proud by representing them in this year’s parade.

“Being able to do this parade with the three of them is a great honor and I’m sure our parents are really proud,” William said.

While the tradition looks different this year, the virtual parade it’s just as special-- and making history. “It’s a unique honor because it’s never been done before,” Matthew said.

The Graham brothers aren’t the only ones making Michiana proud.

Celeste Tinsley is representing her hometown of Benton Harbor and is on a short list of women who have been apart of the historic trot.

“I am really excited to make Benton Harbor proud,” Tinsley said.

With the inauguration next week, the students hope to know soon whether or not their submission will be included in this year’s virtual events.

Michigan GOP Rep. Upton backs Trump impeachment