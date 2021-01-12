Colliton agrees to 2-year extension as Blackhawks coach

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton has agreed to a two-year contract extension on the eve of his third season with the team. Colliton is 62-58-17 since he replaced Joel Quenneville in November 2018, becoming the 38th coach in franchise history. He guided Chicago into the postseason last year, winning a four-game series against Edmonton before being eliminated by Vegas. Colliton’s extension runs through the 2022-23 season. The Blackhawks open this season on Wednesday - Colliton’s 36th birthday - at Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)