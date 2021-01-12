Changes still coming by Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NOT BAD FOR JANUARY...FOR NOW... I still see a change in the weather pattern starting this Friday, and that change probably continues through most of the rest of January. At the beginning, there does not appear to be any really cold air, but that may still come later in the month. In the mean time, clouds at times the next couple of days. As a cold front approaches late Thursday, there will be a chance for rain turning to snow. The snow chances will continue, especially in the lake-effect areas, Friday through the weekend...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and rather cold. Low: 27, Wind: SW 7-14

Wednesday: Clouds and some sunshine...not quite as cold. High: 40, Wind: SW 7-14

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy...chance for rain and snow by evening. High: 40

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.