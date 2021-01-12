Advertisement

Changes still coming by Friday

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NOT BAD FOR JANUARY...FOR NOW... I still see a change in the weather pattern starting this Friday, and that change probably continues through most of the rest of January. At the beginning, there does not appear to be any really cold air, but that may still come later in the month. In the mean time, clouds at times the next couple of days. As a cold front approaches late Thursday, there will be a chance for rain turning to snow. The snow chances will continue, especially in the lake-effect areas, Friday through the weekend...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and rather cold. Low: 27, Wind: SW 7-14

Wednesday: Clouds and some sunshine...not quite as cold. High: 40, Wind: SW 7-14

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy...chance for rain and snow by evening. High: 40

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
SUV crashes into parked van in South Bend
Stolen SUV crashes in South Bend after fleeing State Police
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Wednesday is our last dry day of the week
A dry, mild day as Michiana preps for the arrival of a wintry mix
Wednesday is our last dry day of the week
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-13-2021 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Temperatures in the 20s feel like the teens
Harsh wind chill early Tuesday morning