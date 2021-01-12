Castonzo announces retirement after injury-filled season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo has announced he will retire. The announcement came three days after Indy lost at Buffalo in the wild-card round and less than two weeks after Castonzo had season-ending ankle surgery. The 32-year-old Castonzo considered retiring last year, but eventually signed a two-year deal to continue playing for the Colts. But he missed four regular-season games and the playoff game this season with rib, knee and ankle injuries.

