Bend Yoga offering ways to relieve stress and relax

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While for many, trying yoga for the first time may seem stress-inducing, those at Bend Yoga in South Bend say they offer a lot of great tools to help you deal with the stress in your life.

“If you can move and you can breathe, you can do yoga and meditate,” Bend Yoga owner Caitlin Hubbard said.

Bend Yoga is a yoga and meditation studio in South Bend that offers classes for all skill levels.

“There’s research to show that it helps with blood pressure and asthma. On the mental and emotional side, it can benefit anxiety and depression,” Hubbard said.

After the upsetting events at the U.S. Capitol last week, Hubbard says mindfulness practices can help people deal with stressful situations.

“I could feel my shoulders getting tense and my neck getting stiff as I was reading the news, and yoga and meditation are helpful in situations like that to recognize what’s going on in my body and try and relax,” Hubbard said.

Because of last week’s events, Hubbard has decided to offer free meditation classes through the end of this month.

“I often hear from people that, I can’t meditate. I’ve tried, and I can’t shut off my brain. What we’re doing here is not at all about shutting off your brain or your mind,” Hubbard said.

Instead, they focus on stress relief and relaxation, which she says can improve many aspects of your life.

“I find meditation and yoga help me be a more patient parent. It helps me be more kind to my spouse,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard opened Bend Yoga at the beginning of the pandemic which created some challenges, but she is happy to be doing what she loves.

“We’re really delighted to still be open and offering yoga and meditation to the community,” Hubbard said.

For more information about Bend Yoga, click here.

