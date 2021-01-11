Advertisement

Woman set to die for killing woman, cutting baby from womb

FILE - This undated file image provided by Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery shows Lisa Montgomery.
FILE - This undated file image provided by Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery shows Lisa Montgomery. Montgomery who In 2004, killed a pregnant woman, cut a baby from her womb and then passed off the newborn as her own is set to die for the crime. Lisa Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in some six decades if her execution happens as scheduled on Jan. 12, 2021, at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Ind. (Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A woman who killed a pregnant woman, cut a baby from her womb and then passed off the newborn as her own is set to die for the crime.

Lisa Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in some six decades if her execution happens as scheduled on Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Montgomery was holding 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett’s baby in her arms when she was arrested one day after the December 2004 killing.

Montgomery’s lawyers have argued that sexual abuse during Montgomery’s childhood led to mental illness.

