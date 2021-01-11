Advertisement

Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom

In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.

The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump and Belichick have known each other for several years with Trump before his campaign victory in 2016 reading a letter of praise from Belichick at a New Hampshire rally. Belichick said afterward he was not a political person and that he had “a friendship and loyalty to Donald.”

Trump has selected a string of sports figures and political backers for the award of late. He has often held grand presentation ceremonies for the award, but recent ceremonies have taken place in private. Trump has generally avoided the press since his election loss.

Belichick is undoubtedly one of the most successful football coaches in NFL history and owns the most wins among active coaches. The Bill Belichick Foundation also provides scholarship and grant funds to help underprivileged youth participate in sports programs.

Politico first reported about the honor for Belichick.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pope Francis is shown in this image taken from file video.
Pope’s doctor dies from COVID-19 complications
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Granger.
Overnight apartment fire in Granger
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Vigil held for teen hit by truck in Cass County
Vigil held for teen hit by truck in Cass County
Juan delgado silver alert
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for South Bend man

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
Patric Ferguson, 29, left, is accused of kidnapping and killing a man while on duty. His...
Memphis officer charged in man’s abduction, killing
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus...
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can’t be priests
Memphis officer accused of killing man while on duty