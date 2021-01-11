Suspect involved in deadly shooting turns himself in

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the suspects involved in a deadly shooting in South Bend has turned himself in.

Fred Morris, 33, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting 38-year-old Anthony Logan as he was trying to steal his car last month

Morris’s girlfriend 27-year-old Revlon Harrell was charged for assisting a criminal and is currently in jail.

At first, she told police she shot Logan but later confessed that Morris was the shooter, and that he tried handing her the gun, telling her to confess because he had already served time in federal prison.

Morris’s bail hearing is scheduled for today.

