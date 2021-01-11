Stubborn Clouds Remain...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLDER AIR STILL COMING... It’s kind of amazing...we’ve been talking about this colder air coming since late last year, as soon as this coming Friday showed up on our 16 day outlook. And it’s still coming on schedule. And with the cold with come lots of chances for snow...although it’s mainly looking like lake-effect at the moment. In the meantime, it will be cloudy the next 24 hours...a bit of sun Wednesday afternoon, then back to clouds Thursday. Temperatures will slowly moderate through Thursday, then the colder air comes back...

Tonight: Cloudy and continued cold...maybe a touch of freezing drizzle or snow pellets in places. Low: 25, Wind: SW 6-12

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold...maybe a touch of freezing drizzle in the morning. High: 34, Wind: SW 6-12

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27

Wednesday: Clouds...probably some sunshine by afternoon. Turning a bit milder. High: 38

