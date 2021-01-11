Advertisement

Stubborn Clouds Remain...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLDER AIR STILL COMING... It’s kind of amazing...we’ve been talking about this colder air coming since late last year, as soon as this coming Friday showed up on our 16 day outlook. And it’s still coming on schedule. And with the cold with come lots of chances for snow...although it’s mainly looking like lake-effect at the moment. In the meantime, it will be cloudy the next 24 hours...a bit of sun Wednesday afternoon, then back to clouds Thursday. Temperatures will slowly moderate through Thursday, then the colder air comes back...

Tonight: Cloudy and continued cold...maybe a touch of freezing drizzle or snow pellets in places. Low: 25, Wind: SW 6-12

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold...maybe a touch of freezing drizzle in the morning. High: 34, Wind: SW 6-12

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27

Wednesday: Clouds...probably some sunshine by afternoon. Turning a bit milder. High: 38

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Bittersweet Road temporarily closed between McKinley and Day
Wintertime is no time to let your guard down where porch pirates are concerned.
Holiday shopping is finished, but porch pirates are still at work
Monday was a trial run for the new clinic operated by the county.
New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in St. Joseph County

Latest News

Temperatures in the 20s feel like the teens
Harsh wind chill early Tuesday morning
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Some sunshine breaks through cloud cover Monday.
Quiet weather for the beginning of the week
Sunshine breaks through thicker cloud cover Monday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-11-2020 First Alert Weather