Advertisement

State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday

The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday evening.(State.gov)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday.

According to the page, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.” Vice President Mike Pence’s bio said his term ended exactly seven minutes later, at 19:47:01.

The pages were taken down soon after it started to be spread on social media. They updated with an error message that they were currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Trump and Pence’s terms are set to end Jan. 20.

The change was likely not due to advanced knowledge of their plans. Buzzfeed News reported a “disgruntled” department staffer made the edits, and the matter was under investigation, according to sources.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Bittersweet Road temporarily closed between McKinley and Day
Wintertime is no time to let your guard down where porch pirates are concerned.
Holiday shopping is finished, but porch pirates are still at work
Monday was a trial run for the new clinic operated by the county.
New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in St. Joseph County

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years