Quiet weather for the beginning of the week

Temperatures near normal for early January
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST
TODAY:

Quiet weather continues for the first half of our week. Fog developing early with a harsh wind chill. Temperatures in the middle 20s feeling like the mid-teens. Winds from the west 10-15mph all day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies as we start the week. Dry conditions.

TONIGHT:

Another chilly evening with lows in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight.

TOMORROW:

Highs are slightly warmer into the middle 30s Tuesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Arctic air and snow chances return with potential for accumulating snow, especially in the form of lake effect this weekend!

