New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A second COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open in St Joseph County, giving residents another option for scheduling a vaccination.

“It’ll take a few days to work out all the kinks in terms of the processing, the scheduling, and these sorts of things, but it’s a great vaccine and we’re thrilled to offer it to the community,” Dr. Robert Einterz says He is the St. Joseph County Health Department’s Health Officer.

The building is the Hedwig Memorial Center, but as of Monday it’s the latest vaccine clinic in St. Joseph County and it’s operated by the health department.

“This is a trial run today, the full schedule is set for tomorrow and then subsequent days,” Dr. Einterz says.

Monday’s trial run seeing 10 people get the vaccine. You’ll need to sign up through the state’s website at ourshot.in.gov to schedule an appointment. If you lack internet access in St. Joseph County you can call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Vaccine doses remain limited, for now.

“We only received 1,600 doses for the two weeks and we know, for example, that there are probably 6,000 to 8,000 individuals over 80 who might in-fact want the vaccine here in St. Joe County,” Dr. Einterz says. He expects dose availability to increase over the next month or so.

Those that were able to get the vaccine at the new clinic say things are running smooth and relatively pain free.

“I didn’t even realize that he did it, it was good,” Sandra Paprocki says.

“The county health department is the one who runs our health programs so there again that’s local government that’s taking care of people,” Richard Pfeil says. “No problem.”

If you at home are on the fence about getting vaccinated, those at the new clinic say do your part to save lives.

“Science tells us this is the way we’re going to get out of this mess,” Pfeil says. “Take this step because I think it could easily save people’s lives so I think it’s very important to do this.”

A reminder that as of the date of this story, in Indiana the vaccine is only for those aged 80 and up, frontline workers, or those in long-term care facilities.

