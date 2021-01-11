Michiana schools plan for students to return to hybrid learning, but is it safe?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many Michiana students are headed back to the classroom as hybrid learning resumes one week from today.

“Our initial request was to be virtual until January and in talking with school leaders, many said to wait until the 19th,” said Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer.

“That allowed for a two week virtual quarantine for students or families who gathered or traveled.”

“We’re delighted to have the students back because we know that will accelerate their learning and help them soar with their strengths,” said Dr. Jerry Thacker, Superintendent of Penn Harris Madison Schools.

Dr. Thacker says getting students back in the classroom safely has been a top priority throughout the pandemic.

“We know in-person learning is the best possible learning for our students,” Dr. Thacker said. “It’s beneficial academically and socially. There are also economic benefits to families and our community.”

Tonight, many parents are asking if it’s safe to allow their children back inside the classroom.

Dr. Fox, a father of two, says yes.

“If I felt like it was unsafe, I would have them all virtual all year,” Dr. Fox said. “Our county metrics have been off the charts all year but it hasn’t gotten worse since we asked schools to go virtual and most are improved since then.”

PHM offers an online dashboard for parents to keep track of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Fox says keeping students in the classroom requires everyone’s help in following guidelines, masking up and staying home if you’re sick.

