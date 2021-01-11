Advertisement

Michiana Event Center closes after emergency order

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaGrange County Health Department has issued an emergency order to close the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana.

As a result, a competition for cheerleaders that was scheduled for last weekend was cancelled.

The health department says gatherings in LaGrange County are now limited to 25 people, and that an event at the center in late December had a crowd that was far and away above that.

The health department also determined that many event center visitors were not wearing masks or staying six feet apart.

We’re told talks toward a resolution of the situation are ongoing.

