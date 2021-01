SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A status conference was held Monday for the man charged in a deadly shooting inside University Park Mall.

Dazhon Howard, 21, is accused of shooting and killing Delaney Crosby back in September.

He’s charged with murder and a felony firearm enhancement.

Another status conference has been scheduled for February 17.

