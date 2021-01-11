Lottery jackpots continue to grow
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You still have a big chance to win big money with the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday.
The jackpot right now is worth an estimated $615 million.
Now, if you don’t win Tuesday, you have another chance to win about $550 million with Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
