Lottery jackpots continue to grow

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You still have a big chance to win big money with the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday.

The jackpot right now is worth an estimated $615 million.

Now, if you don’t win Tuesday, you have another chance to win about $550 million with Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now at 11 Tuesday and Wednesday to see if you’re a big winner!

