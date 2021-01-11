Lottery jackpots continue to grow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You still have a big chance to win big money with the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday.

The jackpot right now is worth an estimated $615 million.

Now, if you don’t win Tuesday, you have another chance to win about $550 million with Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now at 11 Tuesday and Wednesday to see if you’re a big winner!

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.