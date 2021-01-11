Advertisement

Leonard reaches 10,000 points; Clippers beat Bulls 130-127

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, going over 10,000 in his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 130-127.

Leonard reached the milestone on one of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points.

His points and 3-pointers made were the most in a single quarter in his career.

Paul George had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Zach LaVine led six Bulls in double figures with a season-high 45 points.

1/10/2021 9:26:13 PM (GMT -5:00)

