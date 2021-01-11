Advertisement

Jackson-Davis, IU beat back Husker rally for 84-76 win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Rob Phinisee scored 18 points and Aljami Durham scored 17 and Indiana beat Nebraska 84-76.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of his 15 points from the foul line and grabbed 11 rebounds and Race Thompson scored 11 for Indiana which now has won three of its last four games.

Jackson-Davis’ jump shot with 3:52 to go broke a 71-all tie after the lead went back-and-forth, and Indiana led the remainder.

Teddy Allen scored 21 points for Nebraska, Lat Mayen scored 15 and Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens and Derrick Walker 10.

