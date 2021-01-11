Advertisement

Indiana reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,726 more cases Monday

Statewide, 2,537 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 30 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,726 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 16.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,537 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,643 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 567,338 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 69 more coronavirus deaths and 6,199 new cases were reported. 2,769 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 7,344 new cases were reported. 2,812 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 6,214 new cases were reported. 2,782 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 3,477 new cases were reported. 2,907 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 25,964 (+122) cases and 393 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 23,658 (+48) cases and 333 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,367 (+67) cases and 150 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,631 (+17) cases and 75 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,804 (+15) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,185 (+8) cases and 61 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,674 (+9) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,543 (+14) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 921 (+0) cases and 35 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

