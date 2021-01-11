Indiana governor starts new term, says state clawing back

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb began his second term in office by looking at the coronavirus pandemic, saying the state is “steadily clawing” its way back.

Holcomb swore the oath of office Monday during a ceremony before family members and several state officials at the Indiana State Museum, where those attending wore masks as COVID-19 precautions.

The 52-year-old Republican governor said he would “remain laser focused” on managing the state’s recovery from the pandemic and distributing the coronavirus vaccines.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and new state Attorney General Todd Rokita, both Republicans, also began four-year terms Monday.

