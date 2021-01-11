Advertisement

How you can make a difference during National Blood Donor Month

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - January is National Blood Donor month.

The month serves as a time to honor donors for saving lives, and to also encourage others to donate blood and platelets.

The South Bend Medical Foundation needs all blood types right now, especially O blood types.

There are typically fewer donors in the winter months because of the holidays and cold weather, so they need your help right now.

“Serious accidents, somebody could use 50 to 60 units,” said Mary Ankrapp, blood donor recruitment supervisor. “And so, with the weather and things like that, it is a time that we do need more donors and also we see a drop in people coming in.”

Those who donate this month will receive a free hoodie.

The South Bend Medical Foundation is doing antibody testing, and they are also in need of plasma from those who have had COVID-19.

For more information, call 574-234-1157 or click here.

