Elkhart leadership group raises money for Millersburg school

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Leadership Academy through the Chamber of Commerce works to create better leaders in the community, and one group in the program is helping raise money for Five Little Stones, a non-profit in Millersburg that teaches children with special needs.

“They need a new kitchen so they can serve hot food and teach life skills. Their parking lot is gravel which can be very difficult for the children,” Elkhart Leadership Academy Member Michael Mascola Jr said.

Mascola says the two women running the school do so much for their students, and upgrades like a new kitchen will help give students an even better experience.

“We fell in love with the story that came in from Five Little Stones and their efforts to help children in such a small, rural community with such great needs,” Elkhart Leadership Academy Member Virginia Wirt said.

In order to help the school, these group members are asking for your help in the fundraising process.

“We are trying to raise money via a trivia night and a silent auction to help get these projects completed for them,” Mascola said.

The trivia night and auction are planned for March, with hopes of having the project completed in May.

“I highly doubt our graduation date is going to be the last time that we work with them. That’s the type of relationship we’ve been able to build with Five Little Stones,” Mascola said.

Both Mascola and Wirt say that seeing their hard work pay off, in the end, will be worth it.

“Once it’s all said and done, and we can tour the kitchen and the kids can safely go in the parking lot and everything else we plan on doing, there will be some tears,” Mascola said.

“I’m so happy to play a part of it and to provide these people exactly what they need in that very small community in Millersburg,” Wirt said.

For more information about the virtual trivia night and silent auction benefitting Five Little Stones, click here to visit their Facebook page where they will be promoting the event.

The trivia and auction night are scheduled to be on March 13 from 7-9 p.m.

