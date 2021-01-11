Holiday shopping is finished, but porch pirates are still at work

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Wintertime is no time to let your guard down where porch pirates are concerned.

Packages were pilfered from two Osceola area homes on Thursday morning of last week. The crimes took place about 45 minutes apart.

“It was caught on two different video surveillance systems,” said St. Joseph County Police Capt. Dave Sult. “It’s a burgundy Jeep Cherokee and it looks like two different female whites.”

The whereabouts of the suspects have been closely tracked by some members of an Osceola area neighborhood watch Facebook page.

Over the weekend, the suspects were allegedly seen in Goshen and cruising around neighborhoods near the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

Before the incidents at the Osceola homes, some neighbors said they saw the Cherokee following delivery trucks in the area.

Those with information on the identities and/or whereabouts of the suspects are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“Call the police. Let us know where they’re at. Don’t approach them because we don’t ant anybody getting hurt over being a porch pirate,” said Capt. Sult. “Some things you can do to stop this from happening is have the package delivered to your work. Be home when the packages are delivered, and let our neighbors know if you’re not going to be home then they can look out for your packages.”

According to the neighborhood watch web page, the Jeep is believed to have been stolen from the parking lot of a hotel in Elkhart on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. The vehicle has a dealer plate and an Oakley sticker on the back window.

The thieves apparently got away with two gallons of epoxy and a rack that holds pool cues.

