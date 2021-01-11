Advertisement

Brees, Saints pull away late for 21-9 playoff win over Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The Saints won 21-9.(AP Photo/Brett Duke)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees gets to celebrate his 42nd birthday by preparing for a playoff game that will also feature the one active NFL quarterback older than him.

Brees passed for 265 yards, connecting with Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray for touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Chicago Bears 21-9 in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards and added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter after not practicing all week because of COVID-19 protocols.

The victory for the Saints sets up a divisional-round meeting with Tampa Bay and 43-year-old QB Tom Brady.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/10/2021 9:19:35 PM (GMT -5:00).

Most Read

Pope Francis is shown in this image taken from file video.
Pope’s doctor dies from COVID-19 complications
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Granger.
Overnight apartment fire in Granger
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Vigil held for teen hit by truck in Cass County
Vigil held for teen hit by truck in Cass County
Juan delgado silver alert
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for South Bend man

Latest News

Cone, No. 19 Hokies shut down Fighting Irish 77-63
No. 18 Irish split weekend series with ASU
Jackson-Davis, IU beat back Husker rally for 84-76 win
Leonard reaches 10,000 points; Clippers beat Bulls 130-127