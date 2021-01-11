Advertisement

Bittersweet Road temporarily closed between McKinley and Day

(WITN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bittersweet Road will be closed between McKinley Highway and Day Road for a few hours Monday afternoon.

From the Department of Infrastructure, Planning & Growth at 11:53 a.m. Monday:

St. Joseph County has just been informed by Pioneer Railroad that they will have the Bittersweet Road crossing occupied for the next few hours.  As a result, Bittersweet Road is closed for this period of time between McKinley Highway and Day Road.

This is all the information that has been provided at this time. Any further details will be relayed as it is received.

Special addition to this message related to ALL TRUCK TRAFFIC. If intending to use Bittersweet Road, the detour will require use of Capital Avenue or Ash Road (County Line Road) to Cleveland Roads for both north and southbound travels until further notice. Day Road, and Douglas Roads are posted as NO TRUCK Routes which include fines for violations of the County Ordinance.

