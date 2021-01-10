Vigil held for teen hit by truck in Cass County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday night for 17-year-old Samuel Gonzales, who was hit by a pickup truck Friday night in Cass County.

He is currently being treated at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Family members said he is still in stable condition, but is making some improvements.

Gonzales’s grandmother said he had some bleeding to the brain and was unconscious at one point.

The crash happened on U.S. 12 near the M-60 off-ramp in Cass County.

“I was crying. I thought he was going to die. I didn’t know if he was going to make it,” said Avyanna Gonzales.

“When my mom walked in the door and told me I just cried,” said Alandia Gonzales.

Gonzales was riding a non-motorized scooter when he was hit.

The driver of the truck stopped and called 911.

“What’s getting us through this hard time is our family coming together,” Gonzales said.

“I hope you guys can pray for him and keep him in your mind so he can stay alive,” Gonzales said.

The crash remains under investigation.

