The History Museum offers new exhibits and way to visit

By Carly Miller
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a way to get out of the house, The History Museum in South Bend has several exhibits for you to check out and a new way for you to see them.

You can dive into the history of everything from women’s suffrage to past political campaigns, and the museum just started a new program called VIP Visits.

With this, a group of up to 20 people can rent out the entire museum and the Studebaker National Museum for a 2-hour time slot.

This way, you are able to experience history while socially distanced from others.

“We really do try to make sure that the experience is good, not just for adults, but also for children. We know that, if we can inspire the love of history in children, that is a love that they will carry with them all their life long,” Director of Marketing Marilyn Thompson said.

In order to sign up for the VIP Visits, just call The History Museum to book your reservation.

