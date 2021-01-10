UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for South Bend man

(WNDU) -

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled.

******

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Juan Delgado, a 49 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black coat, shirt and jogging pants.

Juan is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Juan Delgado, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-255-0506 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.