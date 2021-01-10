Advertisement

Quiet start to the week as winter weather and arctic air loom by next weekend

The quiet weather pattern continues through the first half of the week with temperatures gradually warming to near 40 degrees by Thursday. Then rain and snow showers change to snow showers as arctic air moves in and creates the chances for some accumulating snow heading into next weekend.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds hang around as temperatures drop into the lower 20s. We have the chance to see a few flurries or light snow showers especially near the lakeshore. No accumulation is expected. Low of 21.

MONDAY: A cold day with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few flurries in the morning hours. Staying cold with a high for many below the freezing mark. High of 31.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another cold night with lows in the lower 20s and mostly cloudy skies. Low of 23.

TUESDAY: The quiet weather pattern continues with a mixture of clouds and sun and temperatures in the middle 30s. High of 34.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures will rise to near 40 by Thursday with a mixture of clouds and sun and staying dry or snow free. Then later Thursday a mixture or rain and snow showers eventually change to snow showers on Friday as the arctic air comes flooding in by the weekend. Temperatures head into the lower 20s with chances for some accumulating snow coming back late in the 10 day forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, January 10th

Saturday’s High: 30

Saturday’s Low: 18

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

