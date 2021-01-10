No. 18 Irish drop Sun Devils, 5-4

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Freshmen forwards Landon Slaggert and Grant Silianoff each scored twice as #18 Notre Dame (5-5-1, 3-4-1-0-1-1 B1G) earned a 5-4 victory over Arizona State (4-7-2) on Saturday night inside Compton Family Ice Arena.

Jesse Landsdell also scored what proved to be the game-winner for Notre Dame at the 3:04 mark of the third period. Max Ellis collected a pair of assists on both of Silianoff’s markers.

Dylan St. Cyr stopped 25 shots to earn the victory in goal for the Irish while Evan DeBrouwer made 36 saves in goal for Arizona State.

Notre Dame went 0-for-4 on the power play and the Sun Devils converted on both of their opportunities on the man advantage.

How It Happened:

Arizona State jumped out to a 1-0 lead at just 2:32 of the first period when Matthew Kopperud tallied a power-play goal.

Landon Slaggert and the Irish answered back just under two minutes later when the freshman forward blocked a shot at the defensive blue line, picked up the puck in the neutral zone and buried a short side wrister while skating in on a two-on-one.

Silianoff tipped a Max Ellis shot from the high slot past Debrouwer for his third goal of the season at 12:20 of the first to give the Irish a 2-1 lead. But the Sun Devils tied it right back up with another Kopperud power-play goal at 14:09 and the game remained tied at 2-2 following the first period of play.

Slaggert netted his second of the game 3:51 into the middle frame to put the Irish up 3-2. Slaggert backhanded a loose puck in the slot past the blocker of DeBrouwer to earn the first multi-point outing of his collegiate career. Alex Steeves, who deflected the puck back out in front of goal, earned an assist on the play.

Arizona State again answered just 3:01 later with a goal by Michael Mancinelli to even the game at 3-3 and the game remained tied after 40 minutes of play.

Silianoff put the Irish back in front 2:02 into the third period when he slid a backhand shot through the five-hole of DeBrouwer for his second of the night. Ellis fed Silianoff out in front to earn his second helper of the game.

Just 1:02 later, Lansdell converted a wrist shot from the slot to put the Irish up 5-3. The scoring chance was created by good work behind the net by Ryder Rolston and Solag Bakich, both of which earned assists on the play.

The Sun Devils got back within one at the 6:08 mark with a tally by Johnny Walker, but were unable to tie the contest.

Notes

Seniors Matt Hellickson and Colin Theisen skated in their 128th consecutive games, dating back to the first game of their freshman season.

Freshman defenseman Jake Boltmann (Edina, Minnesota) made his Irish debut after joining the team at the break.

Freshman forward Landon Slaggert was back in the lineup after winning gold with Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton on Jan. 5 (Slaggert missed the final four games of the first semester while with Team USA).

Slaggert had a career-best two goals in his return, which also marked his first career multi-point game.

Freshman forward Grant Silianoff also posted a career-best two goals, which also marked his first career multi-point game.

Sophomore forward Max Ellis had a pair of assists for his second multi-point game of the season and of his career.

Sophomore forward Solag Bakich notched his first career assist on Jesse Lansdell’s third period goal.

