Edwardsburg wins fourth regional title in five years

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies won their fourth regional title in five years defeating South Christian 47-7 Saturday night.

The Eddies waited 57 days to resume playing after waiting through a statewide shutdown.

Edwardsburg struck first on their first drive of the game with a 30-yard touchdown from Gavin Houser.

The Sailors answered to start the second quarter with a 28-yard touchdown from Trevor Hansen to make it an 8-7 game.

But from there, it was all Eddies including three touchdowns from Drew Bidwell.

Edwardsburg easily cruised to a 47-7 victory.

“We came out,” head coach Kevin Bartz said. “After 56 days, we weren’t sure. The kids have been working hard. So to come out and physically dominate like we did, I was just real pleased with the way our kids played. We had a great defensive scheme coming into this against a very very potent offense and just got things done on both sides of the ball.”

Edwardsburg will host Cadillac next Saturday at 1 in the state semifinals.

