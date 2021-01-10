Advertisement

Early hole too big for Pistons; Jazz prevail 96-86

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in a decisive first quarter, and the Utah Jazz held on for a 96-86 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons were coming off an overtime win over Phoenix on Friday night in which they rallied from a 23-point deficit, but they couldn’t climb out of another big hole.

Utah led by 20 before the first quarter was over.

Detroit had the ball down five late in the fourth, but Rudy Gobert blocked a shot by Mason Plumlee, and Mike Conley made two free throws to make it 93-86 with 1:00 remaining.

